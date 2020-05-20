Dave Shah: This Noteworthy 22 Year Old Entrepreneur Shares Insight Into Launching a Successful Business

Dave Shah

Starting early in life & turning a business idea into a profitable one that can transform your career is what young entrepreneurs are all about today.

Young aspiring entrepreneurs today are setting goals, short and long term, from a very early age. They are not the ones who get easily influenced by anybody & everybody. The generation now is smarter & more intelligent than ever. They know what route to take & how to reach their goals in life. We know of one perfect example named Dave Shah, who since high school had realized his dream of becoming an entrepreneur. Shah had his eyes set on creating technology platforms that would make a difference in users’ experiences.

Shah started, at a very young age, as a professional kiteboarder, sponsored by brands like GoPro and Maui Jim. Working with established brands enabled Shah to absorb the potential that digital experiences can have in scaling a business.

He then, while still in high school, began his career in technology by creating a food delivery mobile app for college students called "Crave on Campus”.

With the experience he gained with his first app & the fundamentals he learned through the way, he co-launched a software development firm with the purpose of partnering with startups & Fortune 500 companies. At only 18, he created "Wve Labs" which today works with some of them most notable brands, businesses, and entrepreneurs by building them apps. To become a better leader at Wve Labs, Shah enrolled at the University of Southern California to pursue a degree in business administration. Today, he serves as the CEO & Co-Founder of Wve Labs. Shah focuses on a couple ways through which startups can attract the best talent. For this, he shares some of his insight.

What is the 'different' you offer: It is not always about the biggest paycheck that might attract talented people, but there are also a number of other factors that people look for in an organization. Remember to offer employees value & also something unique that drives them to your firm. Shah explains that it is the company culture, growth potential, senior leadership, work-life balance & many such things that may be equally important to them.

• Listen to recommendations from your team: Sometimes, you may not find the most talented employee from traditional methods of hiring, points out Shah. He says that in such times through current team members, you may gain referrals & come across the best fit for your company.

Learning from people like Shah & taking inspiration from his life story can itself yield great results to young entrepreneurs just by following his footsteps. Kudos to young businessmen like Shah who are setting the right examples in the world with their talent, courage & confidence.