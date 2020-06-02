Executive Coach Dr. Taryn Stejskal Focuses on the Importance of Resilience

Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal

While success is measured using different yardsticks, growth remains the most potent factor in deciphering one’s trajectory. Growth and success are relative and vary from person to person. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business leader, or brand, what matters most is the lessons that you learn along the road to success. Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal’s journey is an excellent example of how she allowed her experiences to enrich her. She remained resilient in the face of adversity and became widely successful in multiple ways.

Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal was born on December 27th, 1978, in Michigan, USA, and is a leading executive coach, author, and speaker. Dr. Taryn is the former Head of Executive Leadership Development at Nike and Global Leadership Development at Cigna. For several years she has coached, mentored, and guided CEOs, executives, and business leaders on successfully leading their companies. Dr. Taryn helped them face fear and failure, work together effectively, and bolster efficiency and productivity in the workplace. She harnessed resilience leadership as a means to success. Dr. Taryn added, “I believe resilience is the missing piece of our development, the key, effectively addressing the inevitable challenge, change, and complexity that we face in our lives. I hope to empower people through the power of being resilient and resilience leadership.”

Eventually, Dr. Taryn founded her company “Resilience Leadership,” where she serves as the Chief Resilience Officer (CRO). In her pursuit to gain a deeper understanding of resilience, she condensed ten years of experience and research into her upcoming book, Flourish or Fold: The Five Practices of Particularly Resilient People, which is due to release in 2020. Dr. Taryn will also be featured in an upcoming documentary called “Breaking Free” which is also scheduled for release in 2020. Dr. Taryn has faced challenges in her past and conquered them through hard work, research, and dedication. She chose to allow negative situations to empower and change herself for the better. These lessons opened her eyes to the power of adopting a resilient mindset. Dr. Taryn added, “My journey has been both challenging and immensely rewarding. It helped me understand myself and the true potential of resilience. It made me who I am today, and there could be no greater gratification.”

Today, Dr. Taryn is an award-winning executive coach and is recognized as a Marshall Goldsmith Top 100 coach across the globe. She has consulted leading fortune 50 companies and is regarded as a foremost thought leader and authority on resilience in both leadership and life. Dr. Taryn’s journey is unique, and she hopes to reach out to more people to help them lead fulfilling lives through resilience.