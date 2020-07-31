The company is driving the development of the first purchase-and-sale platform for carbon rights based on blockchain in the world, created by GCF.

Blockchain to Emissions Trading

GCF will drive the global growth of the genesisgreencredit.com purchase-and-sale platform for carbon rights, developed by GCF using blockchain technology. It is a pioneering innovative experience in the world that speeds up and simplifies transactions with total traceability, security and transparency.

The genesisgreencredit.com platform connects generators of carbon offsets with companies and other organizations that need to purchase them to comply with their carbon footprint reduction targets or with requirements arising from environmental legislation in a given market. It can also be used by companies that wish to offer their clients the possibility of offsetting emissions created through the purchase of a product or service.

A SIMPLIFIED PROCESS

The main advantage of GCF over other carbon offset transaction systems is that the use of blockchain considerably speeds up and simplifies the process without jeopardising security.

Carbon credit markets are trading systems in which organizations, companies or individuals can sell or purchase rights to emit greenhouse effect gases (GHG) through a series of procedures, such as the carrying out of renewable energy projects, reforestation, etc, with the aim of providing economic incentives to reduce GHG.

GCF is particularly oriented to carbon markets that allow the purchase of carbon credits to offset the emissions of a person, company or organization. These are governed by a series of international standards, including the one regulated by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).