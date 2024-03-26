New Delhi, March 26: Honda is expected to launch its latest scooter, the Honda Activa 7G soon in India. The Honda Activa series has been associated with reliability and performance and the upcoming Honda Activa 7G is also anticipated to continue its legacy with the latest upgrades over its predecessor, the Activa 6G.

As per a report of English Jagran, Honda might launch its upcoming Activa 7G soon in India. As per reports, the launch of the Honda Activa 7G in India might not happen. The current Honda Activa 6G available in India has set a benchmark for scooters in its segment and anticipation for the Activa 7G might be building up among customers. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Honda Activa 7G is anticipated to have a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear for suspension. The scooter is also expected to come with a 12-inch front wheel and a 10-inch rear wheel, which is expected to improve stability and handling. The detailed specifications are yet to be disclosed by Honda, as the current model, the Activa 6G is priced between Rs 76,000 to Rs 82,000 (ex-showroom), the new Honda Activa 7G is speculated to start at around Rs 79,000 (ex-showroom). Tata Altroz Racer 2024 Launch in India Expected to Be in Second Week of April; Check Details.

Honda Activa 7G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Honda Activa 7G is expected to come with a 109.51cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, which has been a part of previous models of the Honda Activa series. This engine is known for its balanced performance and is capable of producing a power output of 7.79bhp and 8.84Nm of torque. The Activa 7G will likely include a semi-digital instrument panel or might a fully digital display with Bluetooth connectivity feature. The scooter is also expected to feature with a front disc brake and an LED headlight.

