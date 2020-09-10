Medved Chevrolet is considered to be one of the top automotive dealerships in Colorado. Its diverse inventory of new and used Chevrolet vehicles are available with some very generous financing options. A big part of its success can be attributed to the unique leadership style brought to it by its young Managing Partner, Josh Letsis.

Josh Letsis is a name that has circulated through the automotive industry over the last twenty plus years. He is one of the youngest General Managers to ever work for an automotive group that is a Fortune 500 company. At 28 years old, Josh was managing people twice his age and expanding his automotive expertise to other states, including Oregon, Arizona, California, and Colorado.

“There is really no secret to my success,” said Josh. “I don’t come from a rich family, and I didn’t go to any Ivy League universities. In fact, I grew up in a single-wide trailer and dropped out of high school when I was seventeen. But through hard work and perseverance, I was able to prove my worth in the automotive industry by working seven days per week for a long time and never giving up. That is why I’m in this position today.”

Josh rose through the ranks quickly. He eventually found himself being visited by several prominent General Managers and senior executives from around the country. They wanted to observe his leadership style and how it positively impacted his automotive dealership.

After ten years of increasing sales at the Fortune 500 company, Josh left to move to Colorado. He was offered the opportunity to become General Manager of John Elway Chevrolet. Every year he ran the store it was the number one Chevrolet store in Colorado.

The owner of the store, John Elway, was so impressed with Josh that he offered him a partnership in the business as well. As a result, Josh received partial ownership of the store that he managed. “I never imagined that I would ever become an owner of a car dealership,” said Josh. “But if you work hard and impress the right people, then anything is possible in this business.”

Car dealerships all over Colorado were now seeking Josh’s leadership talents. He spent the last two years working as a consultant for various car dealerships. His job was to help them improve their sales by implementing the same effective strategies that worked at his dealerships.

Consulting was a profitable job, but it wasn’t what he wanted to do forever. Josh decided to give it up after two years to go partner with Foundation Automotive, which acquired Medved Chevrolet, Cadillac and Kia in Denver, Colorado. With Josh on board, he is using his particular set of leadership skills to boost its sales and reputation in the auto market. The amazing thing is the stores have only been open for one month before already seeing success.

“It is always important to put the needs of the customer first,” said Josh. “That is why we offer a lifetime warranty on all our new and used vehicles. Plus, we are currently doing a contest to give away a brand-new car. If you can ease the stress and worry of prospective buyers, then it will motivate them to want to do business with you.”