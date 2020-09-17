During that period of time, being intrigued by the idea, i was searching online for the word "lecturer" and that is when I found an operating cooperate training company.

It stated on their website that they were hiring a lecturer, so I sent in my resume for the time being.

And then it all started from there.

Fortunately, I was hired, signed an outsourcing agreement with the recruitment company for corporate trainers, and started my career as a freelance/independent corporate instructor.

Introducing an innovative “challenger”. Meet Michie Ishikawa a corporate training expert also a founder and director of Be-Jin co ltd helping individuals cultivate the ability to think and act effectively resulting to companies’ improvement for employee and work dynamics.

Michie now helps many companies’ achieve substantial growth through its in-depth corporate training programs and counseling.

“I never thought I’d be a corporate training instructor.

When I left my work at a major airline in 2007, I hadn't decided on my next job.

Thinking about it now, I think it was a quite reckless challenge as a single mother.

My friends always call me a "destructive challenger", so I guess I couldn’t help myself but to leave my previous work for the journey ahead.

At that time, It’s possible that I was tired of balancing taking care of my child and work as an employee so I think I wanted to take a deep breath.

At the same time after leaving the company, I was determined to decide on my next job within three months period. And there was one more thing I was determined to do, “I will no longer work at any other organization, rather I would go independent and make the most out of my skill set and all that I have.”

It was in 2014 when Michie founded her company Be-Jin co ltd after years of experience in major airlines such as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd(1986) and Skymark Airlines Co., Ltd(1998).

Through her profession at Airlines, Michie cultivated her own understanding and perspective of work and professional scenes.

We have had a privilege to conduct an introductory interview as to explore how companies in this day and age can benefit and accelerate by paying closer attention to their employees and partners.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to start your initiative?

Everything I have experienced has been a major contribution to my work as an instructor.

That includes experiences of CA, corporate manager, public relations expert and a role of a mother.

I feel that nothing I have experienced so far has been wasted which also includes the characteristic that I am known for by many of my peers, a ”Destructive Challenger”.

Through my career as a "corporate trainer" by directly interacting face to face with every individuals and watching them smile and watching their character shine brighter than ever, I have come to realize how much I love watching and being involved in that process.

Can you share the biggest challenges that you had to overcome since you started this initiative?

Although I have been blessed with great people, and great work and although sometimes I have to respond to clients request that involves some complications, for me, the “hardship” really starts whenever I am challenged by any circumstances and I view that as my "opportunity for growth.”

I think that the important thing is to be able to always anticipate the future- assuming the worst situation, develop your self as someone who will not be reactive and get into trouble no matter what happens.

I think that way of thinking helps people do their best, be more flexible and more responsible to any situation that may occur. And of course the same could be said for our current economic climate.

How would you describe your work?

At our company Be-Jin co ltd, we contribute and support the development of “highly independent individuals” : those who posses objective decision making skillsets, who can also think and encourage themselves to take actions”. And we do that by delivering most effective corporate training.

Thanks so much for sitting with us we wish a great success for Be-Jin Co.ltd. And we think your personal experience may bring value to companies struggling to make a shift in this climate.

Could you please share how our readers can find more details about your initiative ?

Thank you for allowing me to share.

You can find us at our website https://www.be-jin.com/

For social media at

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ishikawa-michie-78705379/

https://www.facebook.com/michie.bejin/