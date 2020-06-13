Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Meet Alonzo Vega, the Modern-Day International Artist Who Sets the Tone in Contemporary Art With Leaving a Strong Impact on the Audiences

Auto Agencies| Jun 13, 2020 03:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Meet Alonzo Vega, the Modern-Day International Artist Who Sets the Tone in Contemporary Art With Leaving a Strong Impact on the Audiences
Alonzo Vega

*Vega's art promises heretical yet captivating & evoking stories never seen before, attracting the world.*_

There are many artists in the world who are quite vague with their artwork but are the ones who never fail to impress viewers all over the world with their unique perspectives & ideas through their pieces of art taking inspiration from a legendary past. They create something so different that one wonders whether he/she has encountered such a blissful art expedition ever in their life. Alonzo Vega is one such artist from Peru who has managed to capture the attention of all by his unconventional art pieces that speak volumes about his exceptional artistry.

The 35 year old artist has become a known face in the contemporary art world where he has been the driving force for many other budding artists of the world, motivating them through his futuristic art. The pieces of art that this young man creates are a treat to eyes and something that acts as a great source of inspiration to many aspiring artists. It makes them learn to create contemporary art by taking cues from the pain & agony of past lives showing its unsteadiness & conflicts to arrive at the current times that talks about peacefulness & prosperity.

Vega strongly believes that every art that is created must speak for itself to convey powerful emotion & spark inner debate. His works have been showcased at the Art Basel Miami & many other prominent art galleries across the world. Vega is forward in creating & showcasing complex ideas & concepts through his art that sends out a strong message to people which seems like a nexus at first but which later drives an individual to clarity & show them the purity of the art. He is great at portraying the bitter truths of life by sharing a true story behind his visionary artwork which people can relate to.

This Peruvian artist is much ahead in time with his art where he makes use of real war materials like the shrapnel, empty boxes and bullets to make his art more expressive & evocative.

The artist also believes that visual art is similar to music which has the power to influence an individual' state of mind. He asserts that any artist must first know & understand their line of work to showcase it to others.

Vega's art is a reservoir of creativity that flows freely & not bound by any rules. He has left his art open for the viewers to interpret it their own way. His impressive art has made him garner the appreciations & praises worldwide from different sets of viewers.

Comments
Tags:
Alonzo Vega International Artist
You might also like
How Peru's Alonzo Vega Is Disrupting The Contemporary Art Scene
Lifestyle

How Peru's Alonzo Vega Is Disrupting The Contemporary Art Scene
68% of Most Trending Artists in India are International: Spotify
Technology

68% of Most Trending Artists in India are International: Spotify
Meet Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa Coelho, The Business Mogul Who Is Ranked As A Top Innovator
Auto

Meet Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa Coelho, The Business Mogul Who Is Ranked As A Top Innovator
Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online
Auto

Under 30 Businesswoman is Teaching People How to Make Millions Online
Top 5 Social Media Influencers in 2020
Auto

Top 5 Social Media Influencers in 2020
New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
Auto

New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launched in India at Rs 95 Lakh; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details
Auto

2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launched in India at Rs 95 Lakh; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details
Leon Budrow Releases 'Song of The Summer' with Powerful Senior Graduation Track
Auto

Leon Budrow Releases 'Song of The Summer' with Powerful Senior Graduation Track
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement