International Artist’s Day 2020 is on October 25. The day honours the amazing work of artists around the world. Artists are being well known for being inspiring. Their exemplary work redefines the way we look at certain things. International Artist’s Day, also known as National Art Day, also honours the birth anniversary of one of the most famous artists, Pablo Picasso. The Spanish artist was born on October 25, 1881. To celebrate the honourable event, in this article, we bring you National Art Day 2020 quotes and HD images. These sayings are perfect for inspiring the hidden artist in you and helping you drop everything and create. In addition, the National Art Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers are also perfect for your Instagram captions for the day, as we celebrate Picasso’s birth anniversary with WhatsApp stickers.

Artists work really hard to create their work. When one is born with a creative gift, it flows into many different areas. Take Picasso, for instance. He was a painter, sculptor, ceramicist, poet and playwright. Art came about long before written works. Not only Picasso’s birthday, but International Artist Day also honours those creative souls that will leave a record of today for the future, and it cannot be captured in history books. As we celebrate National Art Day 2020, check out these HD images and wallpapers, along with quotes on art that are perfect for celebrating the day.

“If People Only Knew How Hard I Work to Gain My Mastery. It Wouldn’t Seem So Wonderful at All.” Michelangelo

"Everything you can imagine is real." Pablo Picasso

“Art Is a Line Around Your Thoughts.” Gustav Klimt

“Art Is Never Finished, Only Abandoned.” Leonardo da Vinci

“A Work of Art Which Did Not Begin in Emotion Is Not Art.” Paul Cezanne

"The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls." Pablo Picasso

“I Paint Flowers so They Will Not Die.” Frida Kahlo

National Art Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

To celebrate different events, WhatsApp has introduced some super cool stickers. These images can be sent to the artists you know to inspire them to create more fun and creative artwork. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above National Art Day 2020 images and HD wallpapers are perfect for celebrating the day.

