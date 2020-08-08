Doing one thing for 10 years can seem to be tedious, especially if there are no new inventions, growth, and advancements. However, for Anthony Mendez, he has been a fitness professional for more than 10 years, and he says that he has not had enough of it. Every new day, Mendez is an opportunity to get new ideas, new diversifications, and more progress. Remaining constant is the main factor that makes you get bored.

Mendez is a top athlete and coach for PUMA. Having specialized in loaded and unloaded movement training, he is considered among the top-notch coaches. He blends unique styles that consist of unconventional tools, bodyweight, flows, and correctives. He focuses on the nourishment of BODY, MIND, and SOUL.

Change is crucial

Anthony Mendez has been working as an independent business owner for more than 5 years. He has established a dwelling brand for himself and his business as well. However, as mentioned earlier, progress is of utmost importance. He recently took a slightly different route but still in his industry – helping The Health & Fitness Coaches Make Money Online and expand their territories using the power of Social Media.

Notable Milestones

You can hardly stay in a business that, despite trying hard and being resilient, you are still not even making a single milestone. Anthony Mendez still celebrates a milestone that he made. “I made $35,000 in one week! This really catapulted me in my business and gave me a lot of feedback moving forward!”

On his job, Mendez is now offering coaching. He says that it is also a huge milestone because he has seen life-changing for most health and fitness coaches.

The more you teach, the more you learn.

Anthony Mendez's program for teaching the fitness coaches focuses on delivering the most effective way to connect with their ideal avatars, building genuine relationships, and selling their solution to their prospect’s problems.

“I make sure to teach these coaches how to own their “VALUE” and help them create a high ticket offer that reflects the amount of knowledge they have in the fitness field.” He says. He continues saying that he also highlights to the coaches, on the importance of having a strong system and a high performing calendar in place for their business to succeed.

Without a high performing calendar, you will not be able to move the needle towards success,” he says. He also teaches them about optimizing their social media accounts: YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

As he concludes, he mentions that he loves starting his program by highlighting the importance of having a bulletproof mindset. “Not everything bad is meant to destroy you. With the right mindset, you will get the most out of the program.” He says.