Renato Rodríguez Joins the #WeAreOne Campaign of the World Organization for Peace

Renato Rodríguez is a businessman, economist, expert in blockchain technology and philanthropist who, in the face of the health and social emergency due to COVID-19, has decided to be part of the solidarity campaign carried out by the World Organization for Peace.

In March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic due to its easy spread. As a consequence, the economy has been affected as consequence of prevention and social distancing measures, which has left thousands of people around the world without jobs.

For these reasons, the World Organization for Peace has decided to take different measures to help affected families and local businesses since these are the basic tenants of the economy.

To fulfill their objective, they have created alliances with opinion leaders, socially responsible companies, celebrities, and experts in economics such as Rodríguez. All of them have used their digital platforms to promote this campaign.

The organization will also provide through their online platform psychological and medical assistance for families and legal, financial, and administrative assistance for companies in need.

Renato Rodríguez, Alejandro Nones, Alex Speitzer, Alfredo Gatica, Altair Jarabo, Daniel Elbittar, Fernanda Castillo, Kevin Rogers, Margarita Magaña, Mayrin, Mónica Huarte, Tinieblas Jr, Victor Varona, and Esther Acebo, recognized public figures, participated in a video where they invited the population to work together to make medicine, clothing, non-perishable food donations, or bank deposits so that they can be delivered to older adults and families in unstable living conditions.

For more information and to support this noble cause, you can visit the website of the Global Humanitarian Network: https://www.redglobalhumanitaria.org, and use the hashtag #TodosSomosUno on your social media.