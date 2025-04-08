Mumbai, April 8: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in its global wholesales for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), even as its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) registered a slight increase in sales. The total group-wide wholesales, including JLR, stood at 3,66,177 units during the quarter. This is lower than the 3,77,432 units sold in the same quarter last year.

The company’s commercial vehicle sales, including the Tata Daewoo range, dropped 3 per cent to 1,07,765 units. Passenger vehicle sales also fell 6 per cent to 1,46,999 units compared to the previous year. However, JLR bucked the overall trend with a 1 per cent rise in global sales. JLR sold 1,11,413 vehicles in the March quarter. Auto Sales in India: FADA Warns of Subdued Automobile Sales in April 2025 Amid Intense Heatwave and Global Tariff Uncertainty.

Out of this, Land Rover contributed 1,04,343 units while Jaguar sold 7,070 units. This sales update comes ahead of Tata Motors' financial results for the quarter and full year ending March. Earlier, Tata Motors’ UK subsidiary, JLR announced a temporary halt in shipments to the US for April.

The decision came in response to a 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on imported vehicles. Despite the dip in total sales, Tata Motors’ stock saw a sharp rise during the intra-day trading. It climbed 1.52 per cent or Rs 8.80 to trade at Rs 588.55 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) around 2 pm. However, over the past 12 months, Tata Motors stock has declined 41.47 per cent, and it is down nearly 20 per cent so far this year. India Sees Record 41.5 Lakh New Car Registrations in FY25, Marks 4.87% Growth in Sales Over Previous Year: FADA,

The trading volume on Tuesday was 1.5 times higher than its 30-day average. Its relative strength index (RSI), a technical indicator, was at 30.96 -- suggesting the stock may be nearing oversold levels. Meanwhile, Tata Group faced a sharp drop in market value on Monday, losing around Rs 90,000 crore as group stocks experienced a sharp fall due to global uncertainties.

