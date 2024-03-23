New Delhi, March 23: Tata Power on Saturday said it has collaborated with the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) to deploy charging points in and around the city on crucial routes to accelerate the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The initiative strategically links Ayodhya with major cities nearby through the establishment of EV charging points.

These points are situated along routes such as Ayodhya to Lucknow via National Highway (NH) 27, Ayodhya to Raebareli via NH 330, Ayodhya to Prayagraj via NH 330, and Ayodhya to Gorakhpur via NH 27, said the company. “These stations epitomise innovation and environmental stewardship and set the pace for our nation's journey towards Net Zero emissions. Together, we're shaping a sustainable tomorrow that benefits us all,” said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited. Govt Extends Tenure of PLI Scheme for The Auto Industry With Partial Amendments.

With more than 80,000 home chargers, 5,300+ public, semi-public and fleet charging points, and more than 850 bus charging stations, Tata Power said it is at the forefront of driving the transition towards environment-friendly transportation. Hyundai Motor Group To Showcase Genesis G90 and G80 at South Korea-Africa Summit in June.

“These charging points not only enhance our city's infrastructure but also herald a new era of eco-consciousness and progress,” said Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya.

