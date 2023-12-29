San Francisco, December 29: A Tesla Cybertruck has been involved in a first-ever accident of the $61,000 vehicle (base model price), that resulted in a minor injury to the driver. A Reddit user posted two pictures of a Cybertruck accident in the US and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) later confirmed this. The accident involved a 2023 Tesla Cybertruck carrying three people that appears to have been hit by a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old, reports The Verge.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” said California Highway Patrol. Tesla Engineer Pinned Down and Attacked by Malfunctioning Robot at Giga Texas Factory in Austin, Sustains Injuries on Arm and Back With Trail of Blood: Reports.

“The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound,” the CHP team added.

The only injury noted by CHP mentions a suspected minor injury to the Cybertruck driver. It did not not appear the Tesla Cybertruck was in an autonomous mode during the accident.

Tesla launched the long-awaited Cybertruck at a starting price of $60,990 and delivered the vehicle to its first batch of customers this month. The rear-wheel drive version of the electric truck costs $60,990, up from $39,900 in 2019. It will have a range of 250 miles on a single charge. Xiaomi SU7, Xiaomi SU7 Max Launched; Check Design and Specifications of Xiaomi’s First Electric Cars.

The AWD Cybertruck will cost $79,990, have a range of 340 miles, hit 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, and have a top speed of 112 mph. The tri-motor trim will cost $99,990, produce 845 horsepower, 10,296 lb-ft of torque, and have a range of around 320 miles.

