Washington, January 14: US safety regulators asked Tesla to recall 158,000 cars in the country over the safety-related defect. According to a Tech Crunch report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked Tesla to recall some 158,000 Model S and Model X vehicles that could suffer from failing display consoles.

The safety agency highlighted that the failures of the so-called “media control units” in these vehicles could sever the owner’s access to their vehicle’s backup camera, climate controls, and Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system, thus increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla Finally Enters India: Here’s What We Know So Far About EV Maker’s Plan.

US Regulator Asks Tesla to Recall 158,000 cars Over Safety-Related Defect:

#BREAKING Regulator asks Tesla to recall 158,000 cars in US over safety-related defect pic.twitter.com/8x1zvdKfmZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 14, 2021

Tesla recalled over 9,500 Model X and Y SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 and that company has filed the recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla has officially entered India to begin its operations here. The US major electric car company developer has been registered in Bengaluru as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd. So in the next few months, Indian roads could see Tesla model cars

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).