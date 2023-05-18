New Delhi, May 18: EV major Tesla is working on a brand-new model that the company has teased at its stake holders’ meeting. In the teaser image, only the new upcoming electric vehicle’s side profile silhouette was shown within a dark background, which doesn’t actually offer any design details apart from the fact that it is going to be a signature Tesla EV with a swooping sporty roofline.

Tesla has not offered any details about this upcoming EV yet, or any hint about the model’s naming strategy, but the company did mention that it has already started working on the same. This information has caused quite a stir among the Tesla aficionados. It is thought that this might be Tesla’s new most affordable EV till date, given the fact that the company has been planning to launch the most speculated Model 2. While this new upcoming Tesla EV might as very well be the most affordable Model 2, as per others it could also be the Model 3 Highland. Elon Musk Caught Lying? Tesla CEO Never Donated USD 100 Million to ChatGPT-Creator OpenAI, Only USD 15 Million Can Be Traced, Says Report.

All-New Tesla EV & Elon Musk’s Faith In His Products:

While presenting the teaser image, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company is working on new products, but cannot disclose all the details yet for the Tesla enthusiasts, as the products need a proper dedicated launch event.

Elon Musk also revealed that actually two new EV models are being developed, while one’s prototype is already being built, the other is being designed currently, and that the company is actually busy with the development with these two new products. Only one of these have been teased. Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Makes Its Global Debut Armed With New Powerful Powertrain and Eye-Catching Styling.

Musk even went ahead to say that the enthusiasts can be really excited as there’s not one, but two new products to look forward to. He added by saying that he is assuming that only these two new upcoming EVs will be clocking over 5 million units of sales per year.

