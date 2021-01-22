It's really difficult nowadays to find good entrepreneurs who are changing their sector and which ones to follow for inspiration and business leadership. We have gathered some of the best entrepreneurs to follow in 2021 and we have finalised this list considering the following aspects:

Highly regarded within their field

A strong portfolio that justifies their work

Recognition from their clients

Business growth & achievements

Now in no particular order let's take a look at some of the best-ranked entrepreneurs to follow around the globe in 2021:

Dr Abdalla Kablan

Instagram: @Drkablan

A man that you may have not heard of yet but you will know about in 2021 is Dr Abdalla Kablan. A true ‘European dream’ story, Abdalla is a serial tech entrepreneur, investor, and award-winning Fintech expert who throughout his career has founded and exited several tech companies that specialised in deep learning, professional matchmaking, and Fintech. Today he has three successful exits under his belt, the most recent being exiting his tech company Wyzer in December 2020 to a NASDAQ-nordic publicly listed company and he now continues as a founding director of Wyzer. Abdalla sits on several boards including a national stock exchange and also advises governments and institutions on matters related to strategic development and utilisation of AI, Fintech, and Blockchain technologies. In 2019 Abdalla was named as an EYL (European Young Leader) by the renowned EU think thank Friends of Europe. In 2021 Abdalla plans to still grow Wyzer globally and invest in new markets while rediscovering his Arabian roots by investing heavily in promoting and implementing many of his futuristic ideas and visionary tech-driven initiatives in the Arabian Gulf, perhaps he is on a mission to be the ‘Elon Musk of Arabia’ as he puts it!

Luke Chandler

Instagram: @Lukechandler

Luke Chandler founded Bath Spa Capital in 2013 which today has grown into a market leader in the collectables sector, boasting an impressive portfolio of products and clientele globally. After consistently growing Bath Spa Capital’s revenue by triple digits annually for the last five financial years, building a compact core team, bringing in management whilst developing strong infrastructure, Luke Chandler has now set his sights on the world of venture capital and asset management with C I HoldCo. He is looking to repeat the same success in different sectors via partnering with aspiring and established entrepreneurs, offering funding, support and guidance, and purchasing equity stakes in UK based businesses whilst additionally investing and trading his funds in public companies. With a passion for finance and all-round business chatter you can follow Luke Chandler on his Instagram account, often seen giving back to the online community and engaging with his followers. This entrepreneur is one to take note of in 2021, we will watch with interest!

Deirdre Mc Gettrick

www.ufurnish.com/en-gb

Deirdre Mc Gettrick is the Founder and CEO of the UK’s market-leading search and comparison website for home furniture and furnishings, ufurnish.com. The website brings together 100+ leading retailers and over one million of their products, all in one place. The idea for ufurnish.com was born out of her frustration whilst trying to turn her dream home into a reality. A law graduate with a successful career in investment banking, she took the leap and became a tech CEO in 2018 - and is on a mission to change the way we all shop for our homes. Having won New Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2020 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards, and being shortlisted as a Tech Nation Rising Star for 2021, Deirdre is excited for the year ahead. The business is already experiencing rapid growth on the back of a successful seed investment round, and that will accelerate further as she scales the business in the UK. Plans are already in place for further technology development, even more retail partnerships, and doubling of the current team. She is also working on a significant Series A investment round to further accelerate the business growth and make ufurnish.com The destination website for everyone to search, discover, compare and shop furniture for their homes.

Dean Graziosi

www.deangraziosi.com

Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times best selling author, entrepreneur, and investor. He has started or has been involved in 13+ companies that have changed lives all around the world. For over 20 years Dean has been dedicated to delivering self-education to those seeking transformation and success outside the normal path of traditional education. Recently, he and Tony Robbins launched the Knowledge Business Blueprint, to make self-education viable for millions. It began with the largest online training in history with over 200k people live and has since become a movement. He lives in Paradise Valley, AZ with his wife Lisa and his three children. We wait to see what Dean gets up to in 2021.

Duncan Kreeger

Instagram:@duncankreeger

Duncan Kreeger started his first company at the age of 17 and since built and sold a £120m valuation business, managed over £400m of private capital, completed over £2bn worth of secured loans and managed a team of over 100 staff. Duncan is embracing technology and opening up real estate investment opportunities to everyone. He founded TAB, a property finance and investment firm in February 2018. He aims to create liquidity in real estate investments, and the firm enters 2021 with several projects in the pipeline. A platform will launch allowing investors to handpick from a range of investments, including fractional property and bridging loans, which later will allow for borrowers to transact. There are also plans to secure new funding lines to enable technology advances and allow for more competitive lending rates. There is a huge opportunity to support new and existing companies. TAB is considering all areas for potential investment. Duncan has found that building a team and embracing cultural change is ever more important. The companies most interesting to Duncan are where there is overlap or common ground with his existing portfolio. In 2021, we might see Duncan acquire investment into a telecoms company offering mobile technology and security to support his portfolio during these dynamic times.

Anna Zuccarini

https://theboxmind.com

Anna Zuccarini is a Franco-Italian who moved to London 9 years ago to fulfil her entrepreneur dream. Her early passion for entrepreneurship led her to always think, innovate and create new projects with the main intention to serve others and impact positive change. Anna always chose challenges instead of comfort and believes in consistency and dedication. During her career, she has founded 4 start-ups, including Box Mind, a scalable digital platform connecting qualified fitness instructors and well-being experts to businesses.

Box Mind was founded in 2017 to create a marketplace for instructors to find on-demand jobs whilst standardising the recruitment cycle for global companies. This allows customers to book qualified fitness instructors in a few seconds and receive post-workout detailed data reports as well as additional content in just 24 hours. After a successful first pre-seed funding round of 150k in 2019, Anna and her co-founder Alice Vanden Berghe, have built a proven product and grew the business to more than 500+ fitness experts in their database and a strong presence across Europe working with renowned multinationals. Box Mind is now pre-valued at £3M. Together with Alice, they are now looking to raise their second seed round of 300K to scale up the Box Mind concept and become the market number one fit-tech startup that provides on-demand fitness services on a global scale, driven by AI and leading talented instructors. Her ambition doesn’t stop there. Anna’s drive to go the extra mile pushed her to launch in parallel Flourish Nutrition in 2021, a startup to support women affected by Papillomavirus, a product and community-based company with a holistic approach to cure the virus naturally. For Anna, 2021 will be a year of professional and personal growth.

Nathan Khider

Instagram: @nathankhider

Nathan Khider is a successful serial entrepreneur from London. Having founded several start-up companies ranging from fitness to tech, Nathan’s ventures have included Agent & Homes, FitFinder, PT Workspace and more recently YEN LDN (Young Entrepreneur’s Network). Having recently sold one of his successful businesses for an unknown sum, he is now becoming known in the world of e-commerce. His latest startup is aimed at helping and inspiring young entrepreneurs to fulfil their dreams and ambitions by supporting and surrounding them with access to some of the most successful business owners and entrepreneurs in the world. YEN (@yenldn) was born out of the desire to support those that have been financially affected by Covid. YEN have so far collaborated with Alec Monopoly and MJ Hiblen to design limited-edition collections of which the proceeds were donated to those that suffered during the pandemic. Ten months on, the YEN Society is almost ready to launch providing free online courses, mentorship programs and networking events across the UK.