New Delhi, August 31: TVS Orbiter is launched in India. The new electric scooter from TVS Motor comes with an aerodynamic design and has ample space to fit two helmets. It features LED headlamps and comes with a reverse parking assist feature. TVS Orbiter price in India is INR 99,900 (ex-showroom).

The electric scooter includes 14-inch alloy wheels, an 845mm seat, cruise control, hill road assist, and advanced connected features. TVS Orbiter is offered in Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper colour options. The company said, “We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India’s electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation." 2025 BMW X5 Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched Luxury SUV by BMW.

TVS Orbiter Specifications and Features

TVS Orbiter comes with a 34-litre boot, edge-to-edge front combination lights with integrated indicators, a front LED headlamp with visor, and a coloured LCD connected cluster that displays incoming calls. Smart navigation, calls, SMS, and personalised alerts appear on the LCD cluster. Riders also get USB 2.0 charging port. The EV comes with a 169 mm ground clearance, a 290 mm straight-line footboard, and an 845 mm long flatform seat. The scooter supports intelligent connected features, which include crash, fall, anti-theft, geo-fencing, and time-fencing alerts, along with mobile app monitoring of battery and odometer. Nissan R35 GT-R ‘Godzilla’ Production Stopped After 18 Years and 48,000 Units; Know Key Details About Legendary High-Performance Sports Car.

The TVS Orbiter features a wide and upright handlebar that provides an ergonomic riding posture for comfort. TVS Motor Company said, "the upright ergonomic handlebar further enhances ride dynamics, offering superior comfort and effortless control." It comes with dual riding modes, which include Eco and Power, equipped with regenerative braking for safety. The electric scooter offers hill hold assist, cruise control, and parking assist, while OTA updates keep the system updated. The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery and offers an IDC range of 158 km.

