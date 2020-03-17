Volkswagen T-ROC SUV Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV (Photo Credits: NetCarShow)

Volkswagen India will be launching the new T-ROC SUV tomorrow in India. Unveiled in India at 2020 Auto Expo, the upcoming T-ROC SUV will be VW's second model in India after Tiguan All-Space. The carmaker is already taking bookings for the SUV across its dealerships in India. Likely to be priced between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV will be taking on the rivals such as Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. 2020 Hyundai Creta SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.99 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The VW T-ROC SUV will be fully imported model, which is expected to get an expensive price tag. Moreover, the company is also migrating towards all-petrol model lineup for the Indian market as we approach towards BS6 transition. So, we can expect T-ROC SUV to be offered with a single petrol engine.

Volkswagen's new SUV will be loaded with a signature-style vertical grille with trapezoidal LED headlights featuring LeD DRLs. The SUV will also be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, all-round disc-brakes and a digital MID screen with analogue dials in the instrument cluster.

Dimensionally, the VW T-ROC will be identical to the international model, which measures 4229mm in length, 1831mm in width and 1572mm in height. The Wheelbase of VW T-ROC will stand at 2595mm.

Mechanically, the SUV will come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine. The unit is tuned to make 147hp and 240Nm of power figures. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with paddle shift. As far as T-ROC is concerned, the German carmaker will not be expecting large volumes as to the fact it will be brought into India as CBU impacting the price.