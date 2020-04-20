With Sustainability a Prime Concern, Navrattan Group Is Launching Micro Mortar

Navrattan Group of companies headed by Himansh Verma focuses on bringing the green innovations in our country which will cater towards the green growth. The venture under the banner Navrattan Green Cement Industries Pvt Ltd is continuously working on launching the eco-friendly products like Navrattan green Crete, Navrattan Kong Crete (High performance Crete), Wall care and White Crete are the four major products along with some specialty segments.

Navrattan Micro Mortar is an exclusive mix of powders with non-shrinkage properties utilized for topping off to 15 mm wide cracks in solid, stone work, and plaster surfaces. It is a solitary segment powder that is water enacted. Navrattan Micro Mortar is 100% eco-accommodating as it doesn't contain any Portland concrete or sap or VOC. Navrattan Micro Mortar is elite crack filler that is perfect to be utilized for quick split filling in solid, stone work, and plaster surface. The item can be easily utilized on a level surface, vertical surface, on the insides, and outsides. The item has a time span of usability of a year from the date of production if stored in share and dry condition.

Himansh Verma stated Navrattan Group of companies is working on giving a new shape to the construction industry with a launch of numerous eco-friendly products. These products will not affect the environment in any way. All the products the group will bring in India will be100% eco-friendly and with this we can achieve zero carbon emission goals.