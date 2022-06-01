Having garnered over 2 million followers over a span of 8 years time across all social media and short video platforms, Abhimanyu Kalbhor, a Computer Science Engineer and MBA by education and an Entrepreneur and a Social Media Influencer by profession feels that Instagram is not just a photo scrolling app anymore.

Abhimanyu, whose content majorly revolves around food and travel across India and abroad feels that during and post the Corona pandemic, the way work from home culture blossomed, it only majorly spiced the consumption of short videos when it came to entertainment.

"The corona pandemic regardless of how disastrous it was, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise in many ways for content creators and short video apps, tiktok app just being just another catalyst. The pandemic period gave birth to so many content creators who with their short videos content have skyrocketed their followers on Instagram and other short video apps. Introduction of Shorts and Reels and other short video apps have helped a lot of content creators and in turn, turned their content into money making skill with the attraction of top brands", says Abhimanyu Kalbhor.

Abhimanyu said, "If you aren't on Instagram and Youtube for self promotion or your business promotion, you're missing out on something big. You are already lagging far behind if you don't create content on these apps. Marketing on these apps can boom you and your business big time. Content creation, especially short form videos is the future. Learn and master the skill. Stop consuming others' content, create yours.