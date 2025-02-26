Mumbai, February 26: Infosys recently announced its latest salary hike revisions, offering increases between 5% and 8% for most employees, depending on their performance ratings. The hikes, which are reportedly 5-10% lower than the previous salary revisions in November 2023, reflect the ongoing challenges in the IT industry.

The Economic Times reports that a small group of high-performing employees received double-digit increases, with those rated as "outstanding" getting raises ranging from 10% to 20%. This marks the first salary revision since the company's November 2023 pay adjustments. Infosys Mysuru Layoffs: Narayan Murthy’s IT Firm Alleged To Have Designed Assessment Tests To Fail Trainees, Here’s What Company Says.

Infosys Salary Hike 2025

The salary revisions apply to employees at Job Levels 5 (up to team leaders) and 6 (managers below vice presidents). For Job Level 5 employees, the new salaries will take effect from January 1, 2024, while those at Job Level 6 will see the increase from April 1, 2024. Employees in the "met expectations" category received 5-7% raises, while those in the "commendable" category were given 7-10% increases. However, employees rated as "needs improvement" did not receive any salary hikes.

Despite the company's growth, with an 11.4% increase in net profit and a 7.6% rise in revenue during the October-December 2023 quarter, employees had expected higher hikes, especially given the company's previous decision to freeze raises during FY22. An employee shared with the media outlet that the usual buzz in communication groups had gone quiet, as many employees anticipated larger increases. Infosys Layoffs: ‘Forced Out of Campus With INR 25,000 Compensation’, Trainee Employees Fired From Mysuru Facility Allege Intimidation Amid Reports of More Job Cuts.

In addition to the salary revisions, Infosys has confirmed plans to hire 15,000 freshers in the 2024-25 fiscal year and 20,000 in the following year. The company, which currently employs around 3.23 lakh people, had previously resumed its annual appraisal cycle in October 2023, following a suspension of salary hikes in FY22.

Infosys' CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka had previously indicated that the company was considering hikes of 6-8% in India, with higher increments for top performers, while overseas raises would remain in the low single digits.

