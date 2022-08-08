When we glanced around several individuals' success journeys, it surprises us to the core the way they go beyond limits to pursue their dreams and turn them into reality and at the same time inspire millions of people. Be it the Retail sector, IT, Healthcare, Entertainment or Fashion Industry, spirited professionals have lit up the place with their enigma and energy.

There is no doubt about the fact that the way some young gems are exploring their skills so brilliantly, has helped them colossal results in their respective fields to grow globally. Today’s young talent knows the right implementation of all the domains.

The fashion industry has been blessed to have one such young budding talent that has amazed millions with his core design and ideas when it comes to the niche segment of leather needs. Meet Kavit Passary whose recent emergence in the fashion entrepreneurial space is a special tale to tell and share with others.

Being inclined towards the world of fashion and business from a tender age, it was no brainer for Kavit Passary to choose the entrepreneurial sector to embark upon his professional journey. Coming from a family of business people, Kavit Passary deep-dived into the world of fashion to set up his own presence and a successful brand. He founded Iron Tailor a place which serves a unique boutique collection of best-in-class leather bags, wallets, belts, and shoes. Kavit is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has completed his MBA from SP Jain. Loving challenges in life, Kavit still ventured into unknown territory and set up his business and brand in the fashion industry through Iron Tailor.

Iron Tailor has participated in more than 100 exhibitions and exported to high-end designers as well. They have set up their production unit in Noida and Kolkata and a sales unit in Raipur and they sell through Amazon and Flipkart as well. Kavit wishes to establish many more outlets at airports and metropolitan cities 5-10 years down the line.