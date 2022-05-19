Maruti Suzuki’s Third Plant of Rs 18000 Crore in Kharkhoda Another Push to Haryana’s Auto Industry (Pic Credit: Twitter/ CM Manohar Lal Khater)

Gurugram, May 19: In yet another major push to Haryana's growth in automobile sector, the state government on Thursday signed an agreement for the allotment of land parcel to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd, in which the third manufacturing facility of the automobile major will come up in industrial town Kharkhoda.

Accordingly, 800 acre and 100 acre land was allotted to these companies at Kharkhoda, respectively. The capital outlay for this facility is estimated at around Rs 18,000 crore.

The Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda, where Maruti Suzuki will be setting up its project, is an integrated industrial township with world-class infrastructure, being developed over an area of approximately 3,217 acres. Manohar Lal Govt Actively Working Towards Making Haryana an Industrial Hub

It is strategically located on the Delhi-Haryana border, adjoining the western peripheral (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and State Highway 18. The IMT has abundant water and power supply from the NCR canal and the electricity utilities.

Due to its proximity to Delhi and direct connectivity with Delhi Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Sonipat via the KMP Expressway, Kharkhoda IMT is expected to emerge as the next node for industrial development in Haryana.

The new facility has the potential to generate employment for 11,000 to 13,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons. Haryana Govt to Name School After Lance Naik Nishan Singh Who Died in Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Notably, after setting up its first car plant at Gurugram in 1983, Maruti has steadily expanded its manufacturing footprint in Haryana by setting up a production facility at Manesar and a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Rohtak.

The two plants in Haryana - Gurugram and Manesar - together roll out around 15.5 lakh units annually.

Notably, the automaker forayed into the state in 1983 and Thursday's event also celebrated the four decades of Haryana-Japan business relationship.

The automaker already has two manufacturing facilities in Haryana. The third facility will have a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum and is expected to be commissioned by 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).