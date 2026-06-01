Solar Industries India Opening Bell Updates: Export Orders Propel Stock Higher

SOLARINDS (Solar Industries India Limited) concluded the last trading session at ₹18,247.00. The stock opened positively today at ₹18,390.00, reflecting an initial upward momentum. While currently trading at ₹18,313.00, showing a gain of approximately 0.36% from its previous close, it has pulled back slightly from its opening high of ₹18,459.00, indicating some early session consolidation. Early sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, buoyed by recent company-specific announcements and a generally firm global backdrop, though geopolitical tensions persist.

SOLARINDS – Stock Updates as of (10:04AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹18,313.00 Open ₹18,390.00 High ₹18,459.00 Low ₹18,248.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 25,303 % Chg +0.36%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets offered a mixed but largely supportive backdrop heading into Monday. Wall Street's major indices registered record closing highs on Friday, May 31, 2026, wrapping up strong weekly and monthly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.72%, the S&P 500 gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.21%. This positive sentiment extended to Asian markets, which firmed up on Monday, driven in part by continued demand in the AI sector. Domestically, GIFT Nifty's higher trading signals a flat to positive opening for Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, on June 1.

However, geopolitical developments in the Middle East, particularly Israel's further troop movements into Lebanon, have pushed oil prices higher and are contributing to cautious market sentiment globally. On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian cash market on Friday, May 29, offloading equities worth ₹21,105.86 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong counter-support with net purchases of ₹16,764.14 crore. The broader Indian defence sector, a key segment for Solar Industries, has shown resilience, with the Nifty Defence index rising 1.1% in early Monday trade.

Recent Developments

Solar Industries India has garnered significant attention with a recent corporate announcement. The company and its subsidiary secured new defence export orders totalling ₹1,076 crore from international clients, to be executed over the next three years. This news, reported on May 31, 2026, underscores the company's growing global footprint in the defence sector. The stock also touched a new 52-week high of ₹18,880.00 on May 29, 2026.

Following its Q4 FY26 earnings release, Solar Industries reported a robust order book of ₹21,300 crore and set an ambitious revenue target of approximately ₹14,000 crore for FY27, while aiming to maintain current margins. The company plans a capital expenditure of ₹2,050 crore in FY27 to support its growth initiatives. Analysts remain positive on the stock; ICICI Direct recently increased its target price to ₹20,200 on May 16, 2026, and Goldman Sachs maintains a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹19,590. Management commentary indicates an expectation for the defence segment to scale to roughly ₹4,500 crore in FY27, backed by a strong defense order backlog of approximately ₹18,000 crore.

Key Levels to Watch

For today's session, traders should monitor the open at ₹18,390.00 closely. The immediate intraday high registered so far is ₹18,459.00, while the low is ₹18,248.00. The stock's previous close stands at ₹18,247.00. The recently achieved 52-week high of ₹18,880.00 will serve as a significant resistance level, while the 52-week low is ₹11,641.10. A sustained move above the opening level could signal further upward momentum, whereas a slip below the previous close could attract selling pressure. Technical support might be found around the ₹17,742.06 level, which was identified as a stop-loss point in a recent analyst note.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be keenly watching if Solar Industries can maintain its positive bias, building on the recent export order news and strong analyst sentiment. The defence sector's continued outperformance could provide a tailwind. However, the broader market's reaction to ongoing geopolitical tensions and crude oil price movements will also influence intraday volatility. Sustained institutional buying, particularly DII activity, could lend support, while any renewed FII selling would be a factor to consider. The stock's ability to hold above its previous closing price and challenge new resistance levels will be key determinants of its trajectory throughout the day.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).