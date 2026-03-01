Mumbai, March 2: The Indian stock market is braced for a significant "gap-down" opening on Monday, March 2, as investors react to the dramatic escalation of conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States over the weekend. Following the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the joint US-Israeli "Operation Epic Fury," global risk appetite has evaporated. Analysts expect the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex to open with sharp cuts, potentially testing psychological support levels as the Middle East enters a state of high-intensity warfare.

The primary driver for the expected sell-off is the sudden spike in crude oil prices and the "effective closure" of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. With Iran vowing a "decisive response" and launching retaliatory missiles at US bases in the Gulf, the flight to safety has already begun in weekend markets. For India, which imports roughly 85% of its oil, the prospect of crude surging toward USD 80 or even USD 100 per barrel poses a direct threat to inflation targets and fiscal stability, making a volatile start to the trading week inevitable.

The Oil Factor: India’s Biggest Headwind

Crude oil prices are expected to jump by as much as 9% when formal trading resumes. Brent crude, which settled near USD 67 on Friday, is projected to breach the USD 73 mark immediately, with some analysts warning of a surge to USD 80 if disruptions in the Persian Gulf persist. This spike exerts immense pressure on the Indian rupee and increases input costs for key sectors, leading to a broad-based "risk-off" sentiment.

For the Indian economy, every USD 10 increase in oil prices typically widens the current account deficit (CAD) and strains the government's subsidy bill. As energy-dependent sectors like aviation, paints, and chemicals face margin compression, the broader market is likely to see heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who have already offloaded over INR 7,500 crore in the final session of February.

Technical Levels: Nifty and Sensex Support

Technically, the Nifty 50 has entered a vulnerable zone. After ending Friday at 25,178, the index has slipped below its 200-day moving average (DMA), a bearish signal for short-term traders. Market experts pinpoint the 25,000 mark as the critical "make-or-break" level for Monday. A decisive break below this psychological support could trigger further algorithmic selling, potentially dragging the index toward the 24,800 area.

The Sensex, which settled at 81,287, faces immediate resistance at the 82,000 level, while support is seen at 80,500. Given the "knee-jerk" nature of geopolitical shocks, the India VIX (volatility index) is expected to spike, indicating heightened fear among participants. Traders are advised to avoid aggressive "bottom fishing" until the market finds a stable floor.

Share Market Prediction: Sectoral Outlook

The impact of the war will be unevenly distributed across the various sectors of the National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Under Pressure: Automobiles, Financials, and FMCG are likely to bear the brunt of the sell-off due to rising fuel costs and fears of a slowdown in consumer spending.

Automobiles, Financials, and FMCG are likely to bear the brunt of the sell-off due to rising fuel costs and fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. Safe Havens: Gold and Silver are expected to see a "gap-up" opening. Experts suggest MCX Gold could rise toward INR 1,65,000 per 10 grams as investors ditch equities for bullion.

Gold and Silver are expected to see a "gap-up" opening. Experts suggest MCX Gold could rise toward INR 1,65,000 per 10 grams as investors ditch equities for bullion. Select Gains: Upstream Oil Companies (like ONGC and Oil India) and Defence stocks may see some buying interest as higher crude prices benefit producers and regional instability spurs demand for security infrastructure.

Upstream Oil Companies (like ONGC and Oil India) and Defence stocks may see some buying interest as higher crude prices benefit producers and regional instability spurs demand for security infrastructure. IT Sector: While typically a defensive play, the IT sector remains under pressure due to global recessionary fears and AI-driven structural shifts, though a stronger US dollar may provide a minor cushion for exporters.

The ‘Holi’ Factor and Market Holiday

Adding to the complexity of the trading week is a scheduled market holiday. The Indian stock markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 3, for the festival of Holi. This means Monday’s session will see intensified "position squaring" as traders may be reluctant to carry heavy risks over a holiday break, especially with the fluid situation in Tehran and Washington.

Investors are urged to track the movement of the GIFT Nifty and global cues from Wall Street closely. In a environment of such high uncertainty, the consensus among wealth managers is to maintain high cash levels and wait for a clearer de-escalation signal before committing new capital to the market.

