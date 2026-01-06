Shares of Trent Limited (NSE: TRENT) dropped by 7.63% in early trade on Tuesday, January 6. The Trent Limited (NSE: TRENT) shares decreased by INR 337.90 and were trading at INR 4,090.90 on January 6. Trent has now posted six quarters of sub-50% growth amid aggressive store additions. While Westside’s store additions remain strong, Zudio’s expansion pace is tracking below FY25 expectations. However, average revenue per square foot continues to show weakness, raising concerns over profitability and efficiency. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 6, 2026: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dabur India and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Trent Share Price Today, January 6

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)