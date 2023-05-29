The medical field has benefited greatly from technological advances, though traditional problems still plague the industry pertaining to data, especially when it comes to clinical trials. The struggle of data collection and analysis is a real problem despite the leaps that technology has made possible. Digital biomarkers have made a significant difference, offering researchers the facilities to collect and analyze data in real-time efficiently while reducing costs and increasing accuracy.

The Chief Technology Officer at Brooklyn Health, Vijay Yadav, has made it his life’s mission to increase the efficiency of data sampling. He specializes in creating life science digital biomarkers for the automation of clinical trials and also enhances drug efficacy through A.I and machine learning.

While data sampling plays an integral part in medicine and Yadav is working collaboratively to strengthen the combined efforts in the medical industry, he also finds time to find technological solutions such as his work (organizer) in the DREAM CODA TB challenge project which integrates into healthcare systems to help patients with tuberculosis have greater access to health care and communal support.

Aside from the advances he has made in the medical field, Yadav has also created diagnostic tools for patients suffering from PTSD, depression and anxiety with A.I and computer vision. With the focus shifted on mental health in today’s landscape, it is becoming increasingly important that more solutions to better manage mental disorders are developed and released to the general public. The open-source projects that Yadav has created for mental health are currently being used in over 30 research groups.

Yadav’s expertise in medical tech will continue to shape the medical landscape for years to come, especially since it is his dream to improve patient outcomes. There isn’t anything that technology cannot reach, whether psoriatic patients or those with a mental disorder, Yadav is confident that he will be able to make a difference in the lives of individuals through his inventions.

Currently, he is focused on advancing the field of digital biomarkers through algorithms that are able to empower researchers to bring new treatments to the market much more quickly and efficiently. But in the next five years, he aims to establish an “open-source standard for digital biomarkers and collaborate with other industry leaders to ensure their widespread adoption”.

“Personalized care will no longer be as tedious or a labor-intensive task. With technology, we will be able to bring optimized healthcare to everyone.” Yadav shares, “What I see is sophisticated algorithms and support tools that healthcare providers can utilize and make more informed treatment decisions based on the data collected by digital biomarkers.”

Preventative care is another facet that he aims to delve into in the near future, and he talks about how he wants to “expand the use of digital biomarkers beyond clinical trials by going into healthcare, chronic disease management, and preventative care.”

It is clear that the expert in medical technology has no intention of slowing down. If anything, the medical field will be better for it and his passion in improving patient outcomes. Without these tools, we might be met with higher instances of error in clinical trials, leading to inaccurate results, which will mean a much longer duration before appropriate and efficient treatment can be found.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).