India will start their Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 5 campaign with Poonam Yadav's weightlifting event. The Indian athlete will be seen competing in Women's 76 kg Weightlifting Event at 2:00 PM IST. She will look for a podium finish in this category.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 have rolled into Day 5 today, August 2 in Birmingham after an action-packed Day 4. India had a productive day yesterday (Day 4) at Games as they have clinched 3 medals in Judo and Weightlifting Events. Shushila Devi, Vijay Yadav and Harjinder Kaur were the athletes who were successful in their respective events. Meanwhile, India have been assured of three more medals after they reached the finals of Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Event, Mixed Team Badminton Event and Men's Table Tennis Team Event. In Squash category, Sourav Ghosal and Suyana Kuruvilla made to the semifinals, but Joshna Chinappa bowed out. Amit Panghal and MD Hussamuddin have made it to the next round with ease in the Men's Boxing Events. Indian Men's Hockey Team settled for a 4-4 draw against England in Pool B Hockey match. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated: Harjinder Kaur Wins Bronze in Weightlifting, India Rank Sixth on Birmingham CWG Medal Table

However, all eyes will be on Day 5 as India could add couple more medals to their tally. Punam Yadav, Vikas Thakur and Usha Kumara will be fighting for top honours in the finals of Weightlifting Events. But, the most anticipating Event will be Women's Fours Lawn Bowls Final as India have reached the final for the first time in the history. Badminton Mixed Team and Men's TT Team will also compete in the final events today. PV Sindhu-led badminton team would look to add golden medal to India's medal tally as they have been dominant throughout the Event. Men's TT team will also aim top honours in the Mixed Team final today.