The Jury for the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

Anurag Thakur has congratulated all the winners and said 2020 was a particularly difficult year for films due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the nominations consisted of great works. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Turns Director Again for Hindi Remake of Kaithi

The Minister also thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards.

The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.

The awards were announced by Chitrartha Singh, Chairperson, Non-Feature Jury, Anant Vijay, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema Jury and Dharam Gulati, Feature Film Jury (Member – Central Panel) in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh get Special Mention. ‘The Longest Kiss’ by Kishwar Desai wins Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book ‘MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam’ and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ win special mention.

Best Feature Film award has been bagged by the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ grabs Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

68th National Film Awards, 2020

Most Film Friendly State

Special Mention:

S.No. State Certificate 1. Uttarakhand Certificate 2. Uttar Pradesh Certificate

Most Film Friendly State:

S.No. State Medal 1. Madhya Pradesh Rajat Kamal & Certificate

68th National Film Awards, 2020

Best Writing on Cinema

Special Mention:

S.No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Certificate 1. MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam Malayalam Anoop Ramakrishnan Malayalam Panorama Certificate 2. Kali Paine Kalira Cinema Odia Surya Deo Pakshighar Prakashanee Certificate

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

S. No. Title of the Book Language Name of the Author Name of the Publisher Medal and Cash prize 1. The Longest Kiss English Kishwar Desai Westland Publications Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

68th National Film Awards 2020

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala (English) Voice Over : Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- BEST MUSIC DIRECTION 1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar ( 1232 Kms – Will Die there only ) (Hindi) Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj Rajat Kamal, Rs 50,000/- BEST EDITING Borderlands (Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi) Editor : Anadi Athaley Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST Jadui Jangal ( Magical Forest) (Hindi) On location sound recordist :Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- BEST AUDIOGRAPHY Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani) Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Ajit Singh Rathore Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Shabdikkunna Kalappa (Talking Plow) (Malayalam) Cinematographer: Nikhil S Praveen Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- each BEST DIRECTION Oh That’s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi) Director : RV Ramani Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/- BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES Kumkumarchan (Worship of the Goddess) (Marathi) Producer: Studio Filmy Monks Director : Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- each BEST SHORT FICTION FILM Kachichinithu ( The Boy with a Gun) (Karbi) Producer & Director : Khanjan Kishore Nath Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each SPECIAL JURY AWARD Admitted (Hindi & English) Director : Ojaswee Sharma Rajat Kamal Rs 1,00,000/- BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM The Saviour : Brig.Pritam Singh (Punjabi) Producer: Akal Productions Director : Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST EXPLORATION /ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports) Wheeling the Ball (English &Hindi) Producer: Film Division Director :Mukesh Sharma Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM Dreaming of Words (Malayalam) Producer & Director : Nandan Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES Justice Delayed but Delivered (Hindi) & Three Sisters (Bengali) Producer: Mandeep Chauhan Director : Kamakhya Narayan Singh & Producer : Ratnaboli Ray Director : Putul Rafey Mahmood Rajat Kamal Rs. 50,000/- each(shared) BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People) (Assamese) Producer:Directorate, Manas National Park and Aaranyak Director : Dip Bhuyan Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM Surmounting Challenges (English) Producer : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation limited Director :Satish Pande Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY FILM On the Brink Season 2- Bats (English) Producer : The Gaia People Director : Akanksha Sood Singh Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar (Dr. Venkatesh Kumar) (Kannada) Producer :Dept. of Information and Public Relations, Govt. of Karnataka Director : Girish Kasaravalli Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM Pabung Syam (Manipuri) Producer : Film Division Director : Haobam Paban Kumar Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM Mandal ke Bol (Rhythm of Mandal) (Hindi) Producer : Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum-Bhopal Director : Rajendra Janglay Rajat Kamal Rs 50,000/- each BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR Pariah (Marathi and Hindi) Producer : MIT School of Film & Telivision-Pune Director : Vishesh Iyer Rajat Kamal Rs. 75,000/- each BEST NON-FEATURE FILM Testimony of Ana (Dangi) Producer & Director : Sachin Dheeraj Mundigonda Swarna Kamal Rs. 1,50,000/-each

68th National Film Awards 2020

Feature Films Results

S.No. Category of Award Title Of The Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize 1. Special Jury Mention Semkhor (Dimasa) Vaanku (Malayalam) June (Marathi) Godakaath (Marathi) & Avwanchhit (Marathi) Toolsidas Junior (Hindi) Actress : Aimee Baruah Director : Kavya Prakash Actor : Siddharth Menon Actor : Kishore Kadam Child Actor : Varun Buddhadev Certificate Only 2. Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution (a) Best Haryanvi Film Dada Lakhmi Producer: Anhad Studio Pvt.Ltd Director: Yashpal Sharma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) (b) Best Dimasa Film Semkhor Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society Director: Aimee Baruah Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) (c) Best Tulu Film Jeetige Producer: A R Productions Director: Santhosh Mada Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) 3. Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Telugu Film Colour Photo Producer: Amrutha Productions Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Tamil Film Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum Producer: Hamsa Pictures Director: Vasanth S Sai Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Malayalam Film Thinkalazcha Nishchayam (Engagement is on Monday) Producer: Pushkar Films Director: Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Marathi Film Goshta Eka Paithanichi (Tale of a Paithani) Producer: Planet Marathi Director: Shantanu Ganesh Rode Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Kannada Film Dollu Producer: Wadeeyar Movies Director: Sagar Puranik Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Hindi Film Toolsidas Junior Producer: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt.Ltd Director: Mridul Toolsidass Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Bengali Film Avijatrik ( The Wanderlust of Apu) Producer: GMB Films Pvt.ltd Director: Subhrajit Mitra Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) Best Assamese Film Bridge Producer: Sabita Devi Director: Kripal Kalita Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each) 4. Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Stunt Choreography : Rajasekhar , Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-(shared) 5. Best Choreography Natyam ( Dance) (Telugu) Choreographer: Sandhya Raju Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 6. Best Lyrics Saina (Hindi) Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 7. Best Music Direction Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu) Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Music Director (Songs): Thaman S Music Director (Background Score) : G V Prakash Kumar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each) 8. Best Make-up Artist Natyam ( Dance) (Telugu) Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 9. Best Costume Designer Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi) Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (shared) 10. Best Production Design Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam) Production Designer: Anees Nadodi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 11. Best Editing Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil) Editor: Sreekar Prasad Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 12. Best Audiography Dollu (Kannada) Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi) Malik (Malayalam) Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Jobin Jayan Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each) 13. Best Screenplay Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Mandela (Tamil) Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each) 14. Best Cinematography Avijatrik ( The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali) Cameraman: Supratim Bhol Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 15. Best Female Playback Singer AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Singer : Nanchamma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 16. Best Male Playback Singer Mi Vasantrao (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi) Singer : Rahul Deshpande Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 17. Best Child Artist Tak-Tak (Marathi) & Sumi (Marathi) Child Artist : Anish Mangesh Gosavi Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- shared 18. Best Supporting Actress Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil) Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 19. Best Supporting Actor AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Supporting Actor: Biju Menon Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 20. Best Actress Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Actress : Aparrna Balamurali Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- 21. Best Actor Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) & Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi) Actor : Suriya & Actor : Ajay Devgn Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- shared 22. Best Direction AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) Director: Sachidanandan KR Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000/- 23. Best Children's Film Sumi (Marathi) Producer : Harshall Kamat Entertainment Director: Amol Vasant Gole Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) 24. Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation Taledanda (Beheading a Life) (Kannada) Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations Director: Praveen Krupakar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) 25. Best Film on Social Issues (Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.) Funeral (Marathi) Producer: Before After Entertainment Director: Vivek Dubey Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each) 26. Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior (Hindi) Producer: Ajay Devgn FFilms Director: Om Raut Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/- (each) 27. Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director Mandela (Tamil) Producer: YNOT Studios Director: Madonne Ashwin Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each) 28. Best Feature Film Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd Director: Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000 (each)

Saurabh Singh

(Release ID: 1843932) Visitor Counter : 535

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).