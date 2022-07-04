After U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, actor-director-producer Ajay Devgn is all set to helm the film Bholaa and that would be his fourth directorial project. The film starring Tabu as the female lead is the remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Hindi Remake of Tamil Blockbuster Kaithi To Release on March 30, 2023.

Ajay Devgn To Direct Bholaa

AJAY DEVGN ANNOUNCES 4TH PROJECT AS DIRECTOR: 'BHOLAA'... After receiving immense appreciation for his direction in #Runway34, #AjayDevgn announces his fourth directorial #Bholaa... The high-octane, emotional drama - featuring #AjayDevgn and #Tabu - is currently in production. pic.twitter.com/0LYFRB7LZX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2022

