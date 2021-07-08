After Roshni Kapoor’s rewarding experience in the brand endorsements space, the actor has finally stepped into acting and her first debut “The Rage-Over Injustice” starring Actor Adnan Khan as a co-actor is all set for theaters and OTT platforms

This film is produced by RR Entertainment & Haute Manmzel (Roshni Kapoor’s brand) With this movie, the actor has also kick-started her career as a Producer in the film industry. This film is directed by Anuj Sharma and in association with PSJ Media Vision, Iconic productions Pvt Ltd. & Mark Studios and DOP is Anik R Verma who is widely known for his incredible cinematography in Gully boy and other known films like Commando 3 and Special 26.

During her experience, while shooting the film under the lockdown circumstances she had been through enormous challenges like facing a major knee injury during a scene.

However, when the shoot location was finalized to be on an Island of Goa which is a remote area located 500kms away from Mumbai, things were still hard to handle as the actor was being exposed to 48o C in the daytime for most of the scenes which had her suffer from things like heat stroke, severe skin burns, multiple ant bites and stings. Also, get the basic resources and no network coverage for the team was another big challenge as the island was densely covered with forests and was an isolated location with high possibilities of the team could have been attacked by a group of active bootleggers in the vicinity of shoot location.

Despite all of this the entire team was still able to complete the film on time where some of the biggest film projects are observed to be on hold due to the lockdown conditions. And yes! The actor revealed a surprising secret that she was never trained or took any acting classes or workshop due to the time boundaries to complete the movie on time.

“Behind every remarkable role played, there is an actor who just gets immersed into the character’s personality and emotions in the story and that’s what drives me to become a better version of myself every day” the actor further added. She additionally shares having loved working with Actor Adnan Khan & Actor Aditya Khurana for the primary time.

Inspired by the belief of the most successful actor Shah Rukh Khan, Roshni Kapoor believes that “acting expresses what you understand and not what you actually know. If you know it then it’s a fact. That is facting not acting” as in some scenes she was immensely going through the emotions in real so it became so hard for her to work on the dubbing part again but she still made it, which says a lot about her personality.

And we could see her real-life ideas also resonating in her debut film in which actor Roshni Kapoor is representing a role of a strong woman filled with kindness and Rage to fight against the injustice to enlighten awareness on women empowerment and the LGBTQ community.

Having a strong online influence previously as a brand endorser with a huge fan following of 5.1 million on Facebook and 1.3 Million on Instagram, the actor has significantly gained over millions of impressions across social media in recent times in the news of her debut film started rolling. Popular social media personality Roshni Kapoor is one of the most active Brand endorsers in 2021 winning the title of “Top Brand Endorser 2021” at Panache Image Awards, along with several other known award show honors across the entertainment industry. She has judged Countless beauty pageants, inaugurated various fashion events, and worked on brand endorsements with Popular brands like Inox, Pantaloons, Asus, Urban Clap, Sunburn Festival, Ariel India, Samsung India, Oppo, VLCC, Michel Kors, PC Jewellers, and Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Clothing Brand.

After taking a step towards acting also Roshni Kapoor says she will be still open to guest appearances in events, advertisements and photo shoots to build a connection and interact with her fans which will be something close to her heart, build long-term relationships with Brands and looking forward to a positive response for the film from her fans and loved ones.

Lastly, she wants to convey a message to her viewers that her ultimate mantra for life is, “Never announce your moves before you make them -To create your footprints, making your own path towards life is more valuable than comparing your life with others.”

Heartfelt wishes for this vigorous soul who already accomplished millions of Followers On Facebook & Instagram before entering movie industry and left her mark as a recognition.