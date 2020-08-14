After actress Natasha Suri tested Covid-19 positive, her sister, actress Rupali Suri, has now confirmed contracting the coronavirus. Rupali wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday: "I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. Natasha Suri, Former Miss India World and Actress, Tests Positive for COVID-19

But in all this I continued my yoga and breathing exercises... of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it's a mind over body game. It's a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, positive mind can defeat positive Covid." Satish Shah Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 in July; Actor Thanks Hospital Staff After Recovering

Rupali Suri Announces the News Via Her Instagram Story

Rupali Suri's Instagram Story (Photo Cewsits: Instagram)

Rupali is in " constant touch with the doctors and they have asked me to be home quarantined". "I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits," she added.

