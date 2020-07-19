Amitabh Bachchan's social media presence is thriving as the actor is quarantined at a Mumbai hospital. The superstar was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week making international headlines. The actor shared the news on social media before the media could break it. The tweet is now inches away from breaking the engagement records of PM Narendra Modi's Golden Tweet of 2019. The actor has shared a poem by his celebrated poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Father Harivanshrai Bachchan’s Poem on Life During Isolation.

This would be the second time in the span of a week when Big B has quoted the literary work of Great B. With his latest post, Amitabh wanted to thanks the frontline workers who have been putting their lives at risk to serve the nation during a pandemic. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pink Panther 2 Co-Star Steve Martin Wishes for Her Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 (Read Tweet).

Check Out Amitabh's Post Here:

Along with Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. While Amitabh and Abhishek were immediately admitted to the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were moved there after a couple of days of self-isolation at home.

On July 19, for the first time, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was below 2.5% as per a statement by Union Health Ministry. As per the ministry, there are 29 States with CFR lower than the national average. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country crossed 1 million over the weekend. The number of active cases are over 37,33,379.

In a conversation with ANI, Dr V K Monga, the Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India said, "This is now an exponential growth. Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than around 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread."

