Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis has made international headlines. The actress tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13 with her daughter Aaradhya. Her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, were tested positive the previous day and were immediately admitted to Nanavati hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya were moved to the hospital later in the week. Wishes and prayers are pouring in from all walks for the Bachchans. Aishwarya's The Pink Panther 2 co-star Steve Martin also shared a wish. Vivek Oberoi Wishes Good Health to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Her Family After They Test Positive For COVID-19 (View Tweets).

Steve played the lead role in the movie, while Aishwarya was his "elegant and delightful acting partner". He wrote on Twitter, "I'm wishing Aishwarya Rai and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther." Amitabh Bachchan Thanks Everyone For Praying For Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya's Quick Recovery From COVID-19 (View Tweet).

I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) July 19, 2020

"They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two," a hospital source told PTI. "Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days," the insider added.

