Noted Bengali actress of yesteryear Anjana Bhowmik (79), who received critics’ accolades for her portrayal of 'Sujata Mitra' in the 1968 hit film Chowringhee, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. She is survived by her two daughters -- Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Sharma. Nilanjana is married to popular actor Jisshu Sengupta. Sreela Majumdar, Veteran Bengali Actress, Dies at 65 After Battling Cancer.

The family members of the actress told media persons that Bhowmik was admitted to a city hospital for some time now owing to age-related ailments. Many critics feel that despite her acting talent, Bhowmik could not reach the height of popularity she deserved because of the presence of other prominent actresses during her time, namely Suchitra Sen, Sabitri Chattopadhyay and Supriya Devi.

Anjana Bhowmik Dies At 79

However, in the cinemas where she appeared in lead roles, she won the viewers' hearts and drew accolades from the critics because of her natural acting talent. Apart from Chowringhee, other films with Bhowmik in the lead include Nayika Sangbad opposite Uttam Kumar, Thana Theke Ashchi and Mahashweta, among others. Suhani Bhatnagar Dies at 19; Actress Was Known for Portrayal of Young Babita in Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

In 2012, she received a lifetime achievement award from the West Bengal government. Mourning Bhowmik's demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I express my heartiest condolence over the death of acclaimed actress Anjana Bhowmik. Her death is an irreparable loss for the Bengali film industry. I express my sympathy towards her family members and fans.”

