Prominent Tollywood actress Sreela Majumder, who battled cancer for three months, passed away at 60. Her husband confirmed her death, leading to widespread mourning in the entertainment industry. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the news of X (formerly Known as Twitter). Known for portraying real-life struggles, she made her mark in films like Palaan and Gautam Chatterjee Mohiner Ghoraguli, debuting in 1980 with Mrinal Sen's Parashuram after being discovered by Sen at 16. Rod Holcomb, Emmy-Winning ER and Lost Director, Dies at 80.

Sreela Majumdar No More:

Saddened by the news of the demise of film actress Sreela Majumdar today afternoon. Sreela was a noted and powerful actress who played outstanding roles in several significant Indian films. It is a big loss for Bengal film industry and we shall miss her stellar presence. My… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 27, 2024

