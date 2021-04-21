Being an independent artist has its own perks. One gets to create what they love without anyone interfering or trying to alter their it. In today's time, we have a lot of independent music artists winning people's hearts. Thanks to the internet, these talents can share their songs on various online platforms for music lovers to enjoy. LuvaBoiD, born as Domico Phillips, is a fantastic example of the same.

LuvaBoiD, Richmond, Virginia's musician-singer, fell in love with music from a very young age. When he listens to songs, he feels a deep connection, and that's exactly what happened years ago. Hence, he decided to be a musician-singer and make songs that people will feel connected to.

Domino, aka LuvaBoiD, is known as a touring artist. It means someone who tours at different places and records new songs. The artist feels that it helps him create better music as the compositions also derive from the place and people, when he is at a new location. He mostly loves making music early in the morning as he feels it is the most peaceful time of the day.

Like every artist, LuvaBoid also had people who inspired him and made him believe that he can make a career in this field. When asked about them, the talented singer said, "My inspirations are Micheal Jackson, Nipsey Hussle and Jay Z. I love their work and how they have accomplished so much in their life purely based on their incredible talent. They have made all kinds of music which are a hit. I also aspire to do the same."

The musician-singers aims to create more original music this year.