A Bangladeshi model and YouTuber named Shanta Pal has been arrested from Kolkata's Bikramgarh with fake documents, including Aadhaar cards and a ration card. Pal, who also works as a content creator, runs a food vlog after quitting her job as a crew member at a Bangladeshi airline. According to the latest media reports, she was using fake documents to pose as an Indian and travel to multiple cities across India. Nandini Kashyap Hit-and-Run Case: Assamese Actress to Be Produced in Court Today for Allegedly Killing 21-Year-Old Engineering Student in Guwahati.

Bangladeshi Model and Content Creator Arrested for Posing As Indian

The accused, Shanta Pal (28), is a resident of Barisal in Bangladesh. According to a report in TOI, she was arrested from her rented apartment in the Jadavpur area. The police detained her on charges of possessing multiple fake Indian identity documents, including two Aadhar cards, a voter card and a ration card on July 30.

"Based on a specific complaint, we registered this case, and during the course of investigation we have arrested a woman who is a Bangaldeshi citizen. She is in police custody now. Investigation is underway," said Rupesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police, while speaking to India Today.

Pal reportedly tried to obtain Indian IDs through illegal channels. Police have reached out to several government officials, including the Election Commission and Aadhar card authorities, to know how the identity documents were issued to her. Out of the two Aadhar cards recovered from her, one has a Kolkata address while the other has a Burdwan address. Malayalam Actress Minu Muneer Arrested by Kochi Cyber Police Over Defamation Complaint by Balachandra Menon, Granted Bail.

According to the initial probe, Shanta Pal, who did flood vlogging on her Facebook channel, wanted to travel to foreign countries but could not do so from Bangladesh. She came to India with fake documents to travel to foreign countries using Indian IDs. For this, Pal used the address of her rented house to get a ration card.

