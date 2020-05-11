8 Years of Ishaqzaade: Arjun Kapoor Celebrates The Milestone of His Debut, Holding the Film's Original Script

Ishaqzaade Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Reminiscing his first film in Bollywood - 'Ishaqzaade' - that clocked 8 years on Monday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of the script of the film along with some scribbled notes from 8 years ago while expressing gratitude to the film's cast and crew on the special occasion.Recalling the making of the movie, the 34-year-old star wrote in an Instagram post: "Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade. Is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Heading For a Digital Release? Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Has to Say!

"Extending his heartfelt thanks to the flick's cast and crew, the 'Panipat' star wrote, "Thank you, Aditya Chopra, for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself."Thanking Parineeti Chopra, his co-star in the romantic-drama, Kapoor wrote, "Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on the shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that's me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.) Arjun Kapoor Strongly Reacts after Rishi Kapoor’s Leaked Video from the Hospital Goes Viral; FWICE also Issues a Statement

Arjun Kapoor Holding Ishaqzaade's Script

Celebrates 8 Years of Ishaqzaade

"The 'Ki and Ka' star, who is quarantining at home also shared a clip from the movie in another Instagram post referencing the 'Chokra Jawan' song, saying, "Iss saal, chokra hua ghar baithe baithe jawaan." #8YearsOfIshaqzaade @parineetichopra @yrf @shanoosharmarahihai."Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra also celebrated the occasion by sharing a clip from 'Ishaqzaade' noting that her character in the film 'Zoya Qureshi' changed her life. She tweeted," Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl .#8yearsOfIshaqzaade."Helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marks Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's debut in Bollywood industry.