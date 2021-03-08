Actress Aahana Kumra on Monday expressed her annoyance after an airline, without prior information, cancelled a flight she was scheduled to board. "Hi @flyspicejet ! Thanks for cancelling a flight and then not informing the passenger," Aahana tweeted, tagging the airline. The airline replied: "Hi Aahana, we would request you to share your PNR via DM so we may check." Anupam Kher, Aahana Kumra Wrap Up Shooting of their Upcoming Short Film ‘Happy Birthday’ (Watch Video).

However, this did not calm the actress, who again tweeted calling this an Aahana wrote: "I strongly urge passengers to avoid booking themselves on a @flyspicejet flight !! They cancel without any prior notice. Absolutely unethical!" she wrote.

Check Out Aahana Kumra's Tweet Below:

Hi @flyspicejet ! Thanks for cancelling a flight and then not informing the passenger 😡😡😤😤 — Aahana Kumra ll❤︎𝑵𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒌❤︎ (@AahanaKumra) March 8, 2021

Aahana is working on the short film "Happy Birthday" where she will be sharing the screen with Anupam Kher. The thriller is being directed by Prasad Kadam. Aahana also features in Eros Now's slice-of-life film "Bawri Chhori" alongside Rumana Molla, Vikram Koccher and Niki Walia. The actress has a remake of the popular French television drama "Call My Agent!" lined up, too.

