Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday shared a photo from Jaipur airport where she can be seen wearing a Kung Fu Panda mask. The actress, seated in a flight, looks unrecognisable thanks to the mask, and lets her enjoy a whole lot of anonymity while travelling. Aahana Kumra Is Dressy Chic, Enjoying the Breeze and Having Us Hooked!

"Ok! I got this all figured out! My new #TravellingFace #KungFuPanda #Po #travel #travelphotography #mask #wearamask," Aahana captioned her post. Aahana recently concluded shooting for her upcoming film, Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown. Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, the actress wrote: "#IndiaLockdown ki wrap pawri ho rahi hai!!And everyone's invited!! With the king of jalwa @imbhandarkar." India Lockdown: Madhur Bhandarkar Wraps Up the Shoot of His Upcoming Film Starring Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad.

Check Out Aahana Kumra's Instagram Post From Jaipur Airport:

Check Out Another Instagram Post About Concluding Shoot Of Her Upcoming Film India Lockdown:

The story of the film revolves around the universal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, irrespective of strata and demographics. The film also features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Prakash Belawadi in key roles.

