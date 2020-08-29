Her perennially easy and effervescent styles are what we love the most, apart from a brilliant on-screen spunk! Aahana Kumra, the Lucknow girl rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha and thereon went to build a heady repertoire of strong roles on the silver screen and digital platform. She comes across as unconventional with a firm refusal to be typecast in the regular run of the mill roles. On the fashion front too, Aahana begs to differ, having similarly carved a niche for unconventional styles that feature homegrown labels and designers. Her arsenal features sarees, ethnic dresses, neo-ethnic ensembles and chic western gowns done with oodles of minimalism, a befitting and strong beauty game accompanies Aahana's styles. The recently released crime thriller Khuda Haafiz has Aahana essaying the role of Tamena Hamid. The post-release promotions for the same saw Aahana take on a chic stance with a Namrata Joshipura dress.

Aahana's Instagram handle is abuzz with her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans, Aahana belongs to the rare breed of actresses who embrace high fashion with affordable ones with equal fervour. Here's a closer look at Aahana's chic style moment. Aahana Kumra Birthday Special: Her Modestly Rooted and Always Chic Tryst With Homegrown Labels Is a Class Apart!

Aahana Kumra - Dressy Chic

A floral embroidered cami dress was teamed up with a pair of strappy stilettos, silver oxidized earrings, wind kissed hair and subtle makeup. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra in Namrata Joshipura (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khuda Haafiz, set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008 is inspired by true events and follows Sameer Chaudhary, played by Vidyut Jammwal who races against time to rescue his kidnapped wife Nargis from flesh traders. The film released on 14th August on Disney + Hotstar. Aahana was also seen in the Netflix web series, Betaal as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia, an Indian zombie horror series based in a remote village that serves as the battleground between East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch, his battalion of zombie redcoats from the Indian Rebellion of 1857, and the fictional CIPD force. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).