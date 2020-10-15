Aamir Khan did join social media but his posts are far and in between. He only puts up posts or stories when he has to inform something or appreciate someone for their work. That's what he did on Twitter and Insta recently when he shared a recreated version of Taare Zameen Par title track by a few young musicians. Aamir tweeted, "@ShankarEhsanLoy@prasoonjoshi_ I came across this really beautiful version of our song. Check it out https://youtu.be/qNKDZtlw_eU @PennMasala really wonderful job. You took our song and flew with it. Thank you." Praise from someone like Aamir Khan can leave anyone deliriously happy and that's exactly what happened to the people behind this video. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up Laal Singh Chaddha, Thanks Aamir Khan and Team For Intense Yet Poignant Journey! (View Pic)

Sharing Aamir's tweet they wrote, "Thank you sir @aamir_khanWe are humbled and appreciate it very much! We’re all huge fans!" The song, as explained by them, is Bollywood meets Coldplay rendition. They had also done a collab with Vishal Dadlani.

Thank you sir @aamir_khan 🙏🏽 We are humbled and appreciate it very much! We’re all huge fans! https://t.co/r10XVB4G7e — Penn Masala (@PennMasala) October 15, 2020

Taare Zameen Par's title track is indeed one of our favourites. It puts you in a really good mood and brightens up your day. It also has a message which is so gently rendered that it leaves us in a place of calm and ease. This recreation only accentuates the existing number to many notches.

