Celebrities have much power, and their influence can mean a lot in a country like India. Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is celebrated not just for his performances but also for his impactful social work. Alongside his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, he's been dedicated to making positive changes in the country through various charitable endeavours. We all remember the show Satyameva Jayate, where he used to address the alarming issues prevailing in our society. From fighting for child rights to helping victims of dowry abuse, Aamir Khan has been a great example of highlighting social issues and also trying to bring positive measures to solve them. Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan Praises Kiran Rao's Film But Makes a Major Gaffe While Doing So!.

Not only that, Aamir is also known for his non-profit organization, Paani Foundation, through which he has been battling water shortage in Maharashtra by taking effective measures and collaborating with the government. On the Bollywood superstar's birthday, here's looking at some of the good work done by him through his

Helps Pune-Based De-Addiction Centre Get Funds in 2012

A Pune-based NGO, Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre (MRS), that works in the field of de-addiction was helped by Aamir Khan in 2012. MRS featured in Aamir Khan's show Satyamev Jayate and was later nominated for donations by the actor's production for consistent work in the field. MRS was delivered a cheque of Rs 4.37 lakh on July 6, 2012 in Mumbai.

Satyamev Jayate Episode on Alchohol Abuse:

Campaigns Against Female Foeticide in Rajasthan

During the first episode of Satyameva Jayate, which aired on TV, Aamir Khan highlighted the issue of female foeticide, making it a topic of discussion among the public. Aamir even appealed to people to unite and appeal to the Rajasthan government to take action. Later, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured the actor of taking up the issue of setting up a court for the speedy trial of female foeticide cases that have been pending over the years.

Aamir Khan With Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot:

Aamir Khan and Maharashtra Government Join Hands for Water Conservation:

Aamir Khan with Paani Foundation had joined the Maharashtra government's initiative, Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, to ensure sufficient water supply to every farm across the state. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Paani Foundation advisory board members included Kumarmangalam Birla, Amit Kalyani and Rajiv Bajaj. Rather than just being the campaign's brand ambassador, Aamir worked on the ground level to solve the water crisis in Maharashtra.

Aamir Khan Helps 2001 Bhuj Earthquake Victims:

Aamir Khan's hit sports drama Lagaan was shot in a village near Bhuj. The apartment complex in which Lagaan's crew stayed was destroyed during the 2001 earthquake. Aamir, who is known for his charity and his work for social causes, helped hundreds of people who suffered from the tragedy. He adopted the entire village of Kunwaria, where the Lagaan movie was shot.

Aamir Khan on How Bhuj Victims Refused To Take Any Help From the Star:

"Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" with Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan has always delivered some message to society through his films, which address major societal issues and concerns. With his latest release, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan is back with a message of women's empowerment. The film, which was released on March 1, has been receiving positive responses from audiences for its stellar performance in showcasing rural India. Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: Kiran Rao's Social Commentary On Women Empowerment Is Delightfully Entertaining! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Laapataa Ladies Trailer Here:

As the actor celebrates his birthday, let's not just applaud his outstanding performances but also acknowledge his relentless efforts to address crucial social issues. Here's wishing this extraordinary actor and a remarkable human being a very happy birthday and hoping that he continues to captivate and inspire millions around the globe.

