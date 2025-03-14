New Delhi, March 14: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who turned 60 on Monday, is a name that is often considered synonymous with perfection in the Hindi film industry. Aamir, in his almost 3-decade long career, has made a name for himself as an actor, director and producer by taking the less-beaten path and making choices that are both unconventional and unexpected. Here's taking a look back at Aamir's work to understand how he became one of the biggest and most influential actors in Bollywood today. Aamir Khan 60th Birthday: From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ to ‘Sarfarosh’, 5 Most Rewatchable ’90s Movies of Bollywood Superstar and Where To Watch Them Online.

'Sarfarosh' (1999)

Considered as one of the finest cop-dramas to have ever come out of Bollywood, this gem of a film has Aamir playing a no-nonsense police officer ACP Rathore with complete effect.

Aamir's character wasn't that of a stereotypical cop, instead, he was self-righteous, arrogant, and doesn't mind having a foot race against the criminals.

'Lagaan' (2001)

Aamir achieved new heights of success by working on this Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, which revolved around a cricket match between India and England to get rid of the agricultural debts in a village that rarely receives rainfall. It had an ensemble cast and was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001)

The film, which was Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut, is considered am iconic film when it comes to making cinema about friendship as it revolutionized Bollywood in many ways. It was the first film that talked about setting boundaries and the importance of empathy in any relationship.

From the way it was shot to the costume design and even the dialogues, all appealed to the younger generation in such a way that it gained cult status.

'Rang De Basanti' (2006)

This movie was an extremely unconventional film for its time but still, it went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film that year. Aamir's acting prowess only gave the much-required boost for it to reach a larger audience.

It was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

'Dangal' (2016)

In the movie, Aamir chose to play an ageing, overweight father to four girls who leaves no stone unturned to introduce his daughters to the world of wrestling. Dangal took a jibe on sexist issues and hit the right note on the girl power.

Also, Aamir's transformation from a young wrestler to a 60-year-old wrestler father of two grown-up girls was absolutely terrific.