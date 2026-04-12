A BMW driver in Hyderabad was caught using a “James Bond-style” number plate switching mechanism to evade traffic enforcement, after alert police uncovered the device during a late-night drunken driving check in Jubilee Hills. The accused, identified as Goutham, was detained early Saturday, April 11, after failing a breathalyser test and allegedly attempting to conceal the vehicle’s identity.

The incident took place around 12:30 am on Road No. 1 in Jubilee Hills during a weekend traffic enforcement drive. Police said the driver was stopped and found to be under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyser test recorded his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level at 137, well above permissible limits. According to officials, Goutham initially refused to cooperate or provide details when questioned. Hyderabad: Woman Injected With HIV-Infected Blood Dies by Suicide.

Hyderabad Traffic Police Bust ‘James Bond-Style’ Number Plate Scam

In Jubilee Hills, a drunk driver driving a BMW was caught using a high-tech system to swap number plates and dodge traffic fines, Traffic cops left stunned as the accused tried to fool them with remote operated Chinese flip number plates. Case registered.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Wb0yJXUOEx — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) April 12, 2026

‘James Bond-Style’ Number Plate Switch Exposed in Hyderabad

The case took an unexpected turn when a traffic constable attempted to move the vehicle to ease congestion. While handling the automatic car, the constable accidentally pressed a button near the steering wheel. This triggered a mechanism that changed the car’s front number plate.

Police observed that the front plate displayed one registration number, while the rear plate showed a different one. Further inspection of the chassis and engine numbers confirmed the car’s original registration. Hyderabad Horror: Woman Gang Raped by Husband and His Friends, NCW Seeks Action Report.

Officials said the setup appeared designed to evade detection by traffic cameras and enforcement teams, drawing comparisons to fictional spy gadgets popularised by James Bond films.

Following the discovery, traffic police seized the vehicle and issued an e-challan for drunken driving. A complaint has also been filed with local law and order police for tampering with the vehicle’s number plate and use of an illegal modification.

Jubilee Hills Traffic Inspector N Ravinder said the driver’s refusal to share details led to further legal action and a detailed investigation.

Tampering with vehicle registration plates is a punishable offence under Indian motor vehicle laws, particularly when done to evade law enforcement. Traffic police in Hyderabad have been increasing checks on drunken driving and vehicle compliance, especially during weekends and late-night hours. Officials said the case highlights the use of unauthorised modifications and the need for stricter enforcement against such violations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).