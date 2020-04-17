Aashiqui 3 and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin Sequel in Development, Confirms Producer Bhushan Kumar

Aashiqui 3 and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin Sequel in Works (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While there was a buzz around Aashiqui 3 for the longest of time and we knew the third instalment would eventually get a go-ahead from the producer Bhushan Kumar, no one was aware of his plans for Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin 2. This 1991 release that starred Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan in lead roles was a box office success with its music album being a hot favourite with the masses then. Now, Bhushan Kumar wants to carry forward his father's legacy and plan a sequel to this Mahesh Bhatt directorial with a hope that it would taste the same success as Aashiqui 2. Aashiqui 3 Cast: Mohit Suri Clarifies About Alia Bhatt Starring Opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Romantic Drama.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the producer has already started working on these projects. When they got in touch with Kumar for confirmation, the producer validated the development by saying, "Yes, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin are great franchises to take forward. Both films were big hits back in the day and it’s a great responsibility to carry my father’s legacy forward."

Elaborating on why did he choose Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin to have a sequel, a source close to the producer said, “It’s another simplistic musical love story, a genre that has taken a backseat. Both films will take off when things get back to normal." The entire entertainment industry is shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country and if Vidya Balan is to believe, the industry would be the last to start working once the lockdown is lifted. Takht: After Fox Studio’s Exit, Karan Johar Partners With Bhushan Kumar to Keep His Period Drama Going?

So, yes it may take some time for you to hear an official announcement with the films' lead stars and until then, relish the fact that these sequels are even happening.