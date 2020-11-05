Actor Abhay Deol has a witty reaction about moments when he has to wait in his vanity van for long between scenes. Abhay posted a photograph an Instagram image where he pulls a funny expression for the camera. "She : "You're funny but you should try n be sexy. Me : (pointing up) emoji This is what happens when you have me wait in my "vanity van" for too long in between scenes," he wrote as the caption. The Broken Hearts Gallery Trailer: Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan Welcome You to a World of Memories Where Romance Brews (Watch Video)

The image, where he is seen in a deep V-neck T-shirt has, among other hashtags, #hairy, #cleavagefordays and #bored. Abhay did not reveal what he was shooting for in his post. As soon as he shared the picture, the fabs reactions poured in. "Desi Freddie Mercury," wrote a fan. "Can't decide if it's really sexy or hilarious. Let's say hilariously sexy," wrote another. Apurva Asrani Points Out the Sexism in the Reception Towards Milind Soman’s Nude Pic and Poonam Pandey’s ‘Obscene’ Photoshoot

Check Out Abhay Deol's Instagram Post Below:

"Yes officer, that man right there!" quipped a fan. A user said that Abhay is the only one who "justified the word sexy". Another fan said the actor's picture made her day. Abhay was recently seen in the sci-fi series "JL 50". It also stars Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra, and revolves around a plane that had vanished decades ago after take-off suddenly crash-lands in a remote village of presentday West Bengal.

