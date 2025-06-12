Actor Abhay Verma, who gained the spotlight with his work in Munjya, will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa by Phantom Films, for whom he onced worked as a junior artist on the sets of Super 30. Talking about his journey, Abhay shared: "Life has come full circle. I used to secretly watch Hrithik sir perform in Super 30, when I was a junior artist. I wish with Laikey Laikaa I will be someone’s reason who feels closer to their dream.” Munjya: Varun Dhawan Cameos As ‘Bhediya’ in Abhay Verma-Sharvari Wagh’s Film – Reports

“Beyond that, I hope this journey becomes an answer to all the questions that young aspiring actors have whether their dreams will come true or not or if they will get accepted in industry or not, I will be fortunate if my journey from a junior artist to leading a film at Phantom studios is considered as an answer to the questions of all the aspiring actors and bring them closer to their dreams,” added the actor, who hails from Panipat, Haryana.

Talking about the film, Abhay said "Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people caught up in a different world." He added that the fans will have "many surprises" in Laikey Laikaa. Abhay will be seen sharing screen space with actress Rasha Thadani. Talking about the chemistry with the actress, he said it is too early. "It's too early to say anything but we are looking forward to making people feel something and it's a story about two people caught up in the world,” said Abhay. Who Is Rasha Thadani’s Father Anil Thadani? Know All About Raveena Tandon’s Husband.

Talking about his upcoming projects, apart from Laikey Laikaa, Abhay will feature in Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated King with Shahrukh Khan. He is also doing Sujat Saudagar's JC. The 26-year-old actor first gained recognition for his supporting role on the second season of the thriller series The Family Man and had his first lead role in the independent film Safed. He had his breakthrough with a starring role in the comedy horror film Munjya.

