After Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma Reacts to the Attacks on the Corona Warriors, Says 'It's Time to Stay United'

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the government is busy thinking of ways to curb the coronavirus in the country, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are fighting a different war altogether. A war to treat their patients while keeping themselves protected. We came across many incidents highlighting the plight of medical workers and not just regarding the shortage of PPE kits. They are also being attacked and manhandled by residents for doing their job. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Urge Fans to Stay At Home With Goofy Selfies (View Pics).

While some residential complexes are not allowing their doctor residents to enter the premise fearing they may spread COVID19, others are simply attacking them for baseless assumptions. Among the Bollywood celebrities, Anushka Sharma has finally spoken against the unjust and harsh treatment for corona warriors and why the present scenario demands us to stay united and stand united. The actress took to her social media accounts to appeal to every citizen to care for each other and be extremely sensitive to the sufferings of others. ‘Chalo Chalo Dinner Time’: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Virat Kohli Over Anushka Sharma’s Comment During Live Chat Session on Instagram.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Tweet

Check out Ajay Devgn's Reaction

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals😡#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

Before Anushka, Singham star, Ajay Devgn had reacted to reports of people attacking the doctors in their neighbourhood by tweeting his disgust and calling them the worst criminals.